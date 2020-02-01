EU losses first and only Sikh lawmaker

By Asia Samachar | UK |

UK leaving the European Union (EU) yesterday also saw the exit of the first and only Sikh lawmaker in the European law making body.

Labour Party politician Neena Gill had served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for two periods since 1999.

She is also the chair of Sikhs for Labour.

“Thank you for your hard work in representing the West Midlands, and for ensuring that Sikhs were given the opportunity to have a voice in the EU,” according to an entry at the Sikhs For Labour Facebook page.

On 31 Jan 2020, the UK has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership – and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum.

There is now a transition period until the end of 2020 while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements.

The current rules on trade, travel, and business for the UK and EU will continue to apply during the transition period.

In her exit message, Neena said: “The question still remains: what next for the UK? Once we have left the European Union, it is up to our colleagues in Westminster to ensure that the UK leaves on trade terms that protects jobs and the regional economy of the West Midlands. For that task, another deadline looms in the not-too-distant future, December 2020.”

Neena served as a Member of the European Parliament for the West Midlands first from 1999 to 2009, and then from 2014 to 2020.

