It’s official. Malacca semagam cancelled

Annual Sikh prayer in memory of Baba Sohan Singh called off due to novel coronavirus threat

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

It’s official. Malacca’s largest annual Sikh prayer gathering in the memory of Baba Sohan Singh has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus threat.

In a statement released today (29 April), Gurdwara Sahib Malacca (GSM) announced the cancellation of the programme scheduled for May 22-24.

“The Sangat of Malaysia and Singapore are requested to comply with the government’s restrictions on all gatherings to minimise the spread of Covid-19. The Covid-19 epidemic is not over yet and there is always a danger of it spreading again through gatherings,” said GSM management committee president Tirath Singh.

Member of the congregation with queries can call the GSM secretary at 012-6122057.

On 4 April, Sant Sohan Singh Ji Melaka Memorial Society Malaysia, popularly known as the Vidyala, told Asia Samachar that it had decided to cancel its involvement in the programme.

GSM and the Vidyala are the two main parties in organising the event that attracts Sikhs from neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia, as well as other countries.

Officially known as the Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Yaadghari Semagam, it is usually simply called the Malacca barsi.

