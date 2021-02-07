Police placed ‘iron nails’, farmers came back with flowers

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The huge farmers’ protests in Delhi, now entering into its third month, saw another symbolic win for the farmers. In the days after the #TractorParade on Jan 26 – coinciding with India’s Republic Day – the police placed ‘iron nails’ at the Ghazipur protest site.

This is one of the few Delhi entry points where protestors have been converging in the hundreds of thousands since Nov 26. They are also at the Tikri and Singhu borders.

So what was the response of the farmers at Gazipur which is the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border? No, they did not throw tantrums or went berserk to the heightened security measures which also included multi-layered barricading and concertina wires. Instead, they planted flower saplings near the iron spikes fixed by the Delhi Police.

“The police had fixed iron nails for farmers but we have decided to plant flowers for them,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was quoted in media reports.

