Capt Ranesh Sandhu joins BTS Tankers as MD

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Capt Ranesh Sandhu, a seasoned shipping industry executive, has been appointed as the new managing director at Singapore-based BTS Tankers.

Capt. Ranesh has over 30 years of maritime experience and most recently headed the shipping arm of Marathon Petroleum Corporation as Managing Director for close to 21 years, according to a statement at the company’s website. He takes over from Jesper Klarup.

Incorporated as Petroships Pte Ltd by Singaporean entrepreneur Alan Chan, the company exchanged hands a few times. In 2013, it took on the name BTS Tankers Pte Ltd after Brostrom Tankers Singapore was acquired by Integra Holdings and CLdN Cobelfret.

RELATED STORY:

Alabama-educated Sikh to lead Singapore-based maritime research centre (Asia Samachar, 10 April 2019)