Indian fascism and current farmers’ movement

Many definitions have been advanced to describe the disturbing surge of far-right nationalism in India today. One of those is that India under the rule of Mr Narendra Modi and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is rapidly descending into a fascist state. It is one thing for political enemies of the BJP to criticise them, but when prominent mainstream politicians, academics, and activists in India and across the world, with no party-political axe to grind contemplate the spectre of Indian fascism, then one is compelled to listen. On 26th November 2020, prominent politicians, journalists and human rights activists, met in a roundtable discussion, that was co-sponsored by the New South Wales Parliament and Amnesty International, to discuss if India was turning into a fascist state?

Such discourses are taking place across the world and the worrying conclusion of many is, if not completely there, the BJP Government has certainly turned India into a proto-fascist state, i.e., one that is displaying many of the features of fascism. However, the question is, given that the idea of fascism emerged in Europe during the 20th Century, to what extend can we usefully deploy this idea to characterise the current political changes taking place in India? Though the discussion about Indian fascism is not new, the current farmers movement centred on the borders of the national capital Delhi, and the government’s heavy handed response, has raised the sense of concern and urgency amongst many observers. This article seeks to explore the question of Indian fascism within the context of the challenge from the Indian farmers movement.

THE FARMERS PLIGHT MEDIA WARS

Despite the BJP Governments attempts to diminish the plight of the Indian farmers and the scale of the movement, we have seen a groundswell of solidarity and support from citizens across India and the world, including prominent celebrities and public figures with huge followings on social media. One such figure is the environmental activist Greta Thunberg who, linked to a news article on heavy-handed measures being used against the protesting farmers, tweeted: “We stand in solidarity with farmers protests in India,” Prior to this US pop star Rihanna had tweeted an article on the crackdown against the farmers by asking: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

By drawing global attention to the plight of the farmers and Indian Government tactics of violence and intimidation, these interventions have without doubt turbo-charged the farmers’ campaign. But they have also drawn the wrath of the BJP Government. Along with the regular tirade of ‘official’ rebukes by the Indian foreign ministry, there has been the now familiar campaign of abuse and intimidation in the pro Modi media (referred to as ‘godhi media’) directed towards those who have the courage to ask questions about the plight of farmers. Displaying a degree of desperation, we have recently seen carefully choreographed public protests by BJP supporters where effigies of Greta Thunberg and Rihanna were burnt, and demands were made on the police to issue arrest warrants! But despite the government’s efforts, by for example, blocking internet facilitates where activists have been congregating, the hashtag #farrmersprotest has been drawing widespread attention. In a piece looking at the role that twitter is playing in denting India’s attempts at censorship, the activist blogger, Sukhraj Singh, argues that “Rihanna’s tweet was a huge setback for the Indian state and others trying to silence the farmer protests because it broke the monopoly of power and influence held by highly positioned stakeholders in the media and state apparatus, distributing it instead to those across the spectrum of impact and control.’

AN EMBOLDENED NARENDRA MODI

For sure, emboldened by his landslide victory at the last General Election in May 2019, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats, PM Modi seems to be exuding a level of confidence (or perhaps arrogance) that was not evident during his first term. Modi’s growing assertiveness is manifest in some of the bold and cavalier policies he has enacted since his re-election, most notably, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. This was quickly followed by the revoking of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution which annulled the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir.

But perhaps the boldest move of all was in June 2020, under the cover of the COVID 19 epidemic, the passing of three farmers ordinances, which opens the real possibility of the total control of Indian farming passing into the hands of large-scale corporate farming. The reason why this is the most significant is that, whereas the previous moves were targeted against specific minorities, the farming reforms, impact over 50% of the Indian population, cutting across religious, linguistic, regional, and caste-based differences.

Each of Modi’s audacious moves, as well as drawing praise from his sycophantic supporters, has drawn criticism and protest, but it is the scale and temperament of the farmers protest, and their ability to galvanise cross community support, that appears to have stopped the Modi RSS bandwagon in its tracks. In response, the government has distinctly ratcheted up is authoritarian stance targeting activists directly involved in the various occupations around Delhi, and most significantly through crack downs on journalists, intellectuals, cultural workers, and sympathetic ordinary citizens of all communities. In what is in effect an undeclared emergency, we can see tactics being deployed against the activists and those who seek to defend the right to peaceful protest, or simply expose the excesses of the state, that would not be out of place in a fascist dictatorship. But this raises an important question, namely, given it was elected with a massive majority in a democratic election, does it make any sense to describe Modi and his BJP government as fascists?

THE RISE OF EUROPEAN FASCISM

The term ‘fascism’ emerged in the context of the rise of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism and dictatorial power that emerged in Europe during the early part of the 20th Century. As a political ideology, fascism became associated with deployment of violent suppression of opposition, majoritarianism and centralisation of power by a small elite. The first fascist movements are identified with the rise of the Italian politician and journalist Benito Mussolini who founded and led the National Fascist Party.

This was followed by the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany led by Adolf Hitler, who notably came to power through a so called ‘democratic election’. On the 5 March 1933, the elections took place in Germany, the Nazi Party led by Hitler secured 43.9% of the vote, but not an overall majority in the German Parliament. However, in a bold move on the 23 March 1933, Hitler proposed the ‘Enabling Law’ which would give him the power to rule by decree. The cadres of Nazi supporters immediately embarked on a month-long campaign of violence to intimidate and even detain opponents to the party, along with offering bribes and patronage to the German Centre Party, a lay Catholic political party, whose vote was crucial. The Bill passed by a landslide of 444 votes for to 94 against. It is important to record this history, not least because it reveals the weaknesses of the democratic system, which Donald Trump exposed during the past five years. Given the system’s vulnerabilities to violent political forces, one can never take democracy for granted; it always must be fought for, and there is no doubt the struggle of the farmers is not only about the three ordinances, but the very future of Indian democracy.

One of the popular narratives about the Nazi period is that it was uncharacteristic with the general thrust of Western civilisation and the European enlightenment. This thesis also allows the European nations to conveniently characterise the rise of fascism as the work of a small group of well organised but essentially bad individuals. However, this argument was blown out of the water by German political thinker and Holocaust survivor Zygmunt Bauman, who in his prize-winning book, Modernity and the Holocaust, argued that far from being an aberration or even failure of the European enlightenment, the Nazi project was highly predictable. It was a product of the underlying culture of white Christian European moral supremacy coupled with scientific racism and the application of years of industrial and technological development, that Bauman argues made the project possible. In short, the Holocaust was a product of modernity, where the (Nazi) state was able to deploy its monopoly of violence to introduce effective technological solutions to social problems through a policy of ‘racial hygiene’, ‘social cleansing’ and genocidal violence.

THE UNIQUENESS OF HINDUTVA FASCIS

Coming back to India, though there are many common features between the rise of European fascism in the first half of the 20th Century and the present-day BJP Hindutva government, to really understand the uniqueness of Indian fascism, it is necessary to delve a little into the ideological thinking of the RSS.

Sidharth Bhatia, writing in the Wire on 4th Feb 2021 argues that a good place to start is with the iconic poster boy of the BJP Chief Minister of Utter Pradesh state and Godman, Yogi Adityanath. If one examines the kinds of rhetoric being put out by the Yogi, it becomes clear that the Hindutva fascists are fermenting something quite different. As Bhatia argues, “though it may be stating the obvious, it is important to realise that RSS fascism is classically Indian, completely homegrown and born out of Indian tradition and social conditions and psyche”.

The Hindutva/RSS founder V.D. Savarkar was indeed well read and, as an admirer Hitler, he did have a fascination with European fascist ideas of the 1930s, such as the Aaryan myth and theories of racial superiority, but his organisation had to be weaned on Indian mythology and history, especially if as the RSS claim, they are the guardians off ‘Indian civilisation’ – note the emphasis on the singular, implying there is such a thing as a bounded Indian cultural essence or civilisation. Interestingly, Yogi Adityanath is not from the RSS, he belongs to the Gorakhnath school of thought, which once was eclectic and syncretic, with even Muslim yogis among its adherents. It is estimated that Gorakhnath lived in 11th- to 12th-century. Most importantly his influence is found in the numerous references to him in the poetry of Kabir and of Guru Nanak within Sikhism. Some texts suggest Gorakhnath was originally a Buddhist influenced by Shaivism, but that he drifted towards Shiva and Yoga. One of the strategies of all ideologues of authoritarian nationalism is revisionism, that is to construct history to fit into their narrative of ethnic, religious, racial, or cultural purity. And just like the European fascists, who constructed all kinds of myths about racial types, lineage, heritage, and morality, we see amongst RSS ideologues, the plurality of traditions being erased, corrupted, and co-opted into one overarching Hindutva ideology.

Writing in the Wire, American scholar Christine Marrewa-Karwoskiis argues “While today Adityanath, the most recognisable face of the sampradāy, uses his clout to occlude the diverse history of the Nath yogis, the political shift towards the Hinduisation of the Nath sampradāy is very much a 20th century construct. Although Nath yogis had been involved in politics for centuries, it was only under the direction of Mahant Digvijay Nath (c.1934-69) that the Gorakhpur Temple Complex began to turn violently away from its inclusive political past.’ May I suggest that another staunchly inclusive and secular tradition, Sikhism, itself is currently being subject to the same treatment as the Nath tradition, through the establishment of the Rashtrya Sikh Sangat, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which according to Sanjeev Kelkarhas in his book Lost Years of the RSS has an estimated some ’450 units predominantly in the states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Amongst other claims, the RSS has been determined to portray the Sikh Gurus as ‘desh bhagats’ (Indian nationalists), whereas the whole essence of Sikh teaching is based universalism and humanism.