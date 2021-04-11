Reflection on Vaisakhi

Members of the Khalsa remain Sikhs, without having any special distinction as 'pure sikhs', reminds AUTAR SINGH in a short musing on what Vaisakhi means

By Autar Singh | OPINION |

1. Khalsa is the corporate body of Sikhs who have made a commitment to abide by its code of conduct after being initiated through a khanday-dhi-pahul ceremony.

2. As Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, the mission of this corporate body and its every member, is to actively pursue Khalsa ji ke bol baalay and sarbatt dha bhalaa, so that there will be Waheguru ji ki Fateh everywhere.

3. Members of the Khalsa remain Sikhs, without having any special distinction as ‘pure sikhs’. This notion of ‘khalsa=pure sikhs’ takes Sikhs away from their saint-soldier mission of dedicated activism into a mode of self-glorification in being pure compared to others.

4. Hence being a member of the Khalsa enjoins upon one a huge responsibility that needs to be carried out with dedication, commitment, humility and love, carrying out Guru’s hukm in personal life as well as in society. It is not a badge of honour or a status symbol.

Traditionally, the 1st of the month of Vaisakh has been celebrated as Vaisakhi. We continue to use the same terminology.

As to alternative words to depict the momentous event that took place on 1st Vaisakh 1699, there is difficulty. Which word to use?

Avtar? This word refers to reincarnation. Then Khalsa is reincarnation of who or what? A reincarnated being takes birth and dies. Khalsa is not an individual being, it is a body corporate, and is beyond birth and death.

Saajna? Seems more appropriate, as it means establishment or institutionalise.

However, we are reminded of the lines, ‘Khalsa Akaal Purkh Ki Fauj, Pargatio Khalsa Parmatam Ki Mauj.’ Pargatio means revealed or emerged. This means it was there already, just awaiting Guru Gobind Singh Ji to make it known to the world. Makes sense to me, because it was already conceived by Akaal Purkh and Guru Nanak Ji was sent to bring this forth into the world.

Took 200-plus years for it to be revealed. So is it to be Khalsa Pargatio Divas? Easier to say Vaisakhi.

Hold on! The 1st of Vaisakhi or Vaisakhi, was being celebrated as the harvest festival long before Guru Nanak and before the historic event in Sikhi of 1st Vaisakh in 1699. We know that Guru Amardas ji started a tradition of organising Sikh gatherings during Diwali and Vaisakhi to discuss Gurmat. So looks like the term Vaisakhi just got stuck to the events of 1st Vaisakh 1699.

Anyway, we Sikhs must celebrate 1st Vaisakh as the day when the Khalsa was revealed to serve humanity and creation. We must renew our commitment towards this mission on this day. We need to be vigilant lest the significance of this day gets subsumed as the harvest festival.

[Autar Singh was the former secretary general of Coalition of Malaysian Sikh Organisations (CMSO) and former jathedar of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia. He is also author of Q&A On Sikhi: Gurmat Discussions On the Internet]

