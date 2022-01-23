Harmeet Singh Kalka elected DSGMC president

Harmeet Singh Kalka congratulated by supporters after elected as DSGMC president on 22 Jan 2022 – Photo: Kalka Twitter

By Asia Samachar | India |

Harmeet Singh Kalka is the new president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), overcoming a challenge mounted by Paramjit Singh Sarna for the influential Delhi-based Sikh outfit.

Harmeet, an ally of the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, will steer the organisation after a tumultous recent string of incidents.

“Many thanks to the winning members for reposing their faith in me and electing me as the President of DSGMC by 29/29 votes,” Harmeet tweeted. He gained 29 of the 51 votes.

Harmeet, 54, takes over from the colourful Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who lost from Punjabi Bagh seat in the DSGMC elections in Augusut 2021. After a confusing comeback as president, Sirsa then staged a resignation.

On 1 Dec 2021, Manjinder joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a highly publicised move, including a photo-op with the powerful BJP leader and home minister Amit Shah, ahead of the Punjab state elections.

In January 2020, Sukhbir appointed Harmeet as president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Delhi State and had earlier served as DSGMC secretary general.

The election proceeding saw some disturbances.

“The election process will continue as per the law, despite of Sarna and GK party trying to mishandle the election process and captured the ballot box,” Harmeet tweeted.

In an earlier entry, he tweeted: “Our team is well prepared for the upcoming DSGMC’s ‘General House Internal Elections’ for the office bearers, scheduled to be held on 22nd January 2022.”

The victory cements Badal’s influence on Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and DSGMC.

In November 2021, Harjinder Singh Dhami another Badal-ally, was elected to succeed Bibi Jagir Kaur as SGPC president.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (left) and BJP’s Amit Shah on 1 Dec 2021. Manjinder tweets: “Honouring my commitment to raise issues of nation, my community and humanity, today I Join @BJP4India.” – Photo: Manjinder Twitter

RELATED STORY:

SGPC elects Badal loyalists, stays in tight family grip (Asia Samachar, 1 Dec 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here