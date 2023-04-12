Sardarni Jito (Sarjit Kaur) (1936 – 2023), Batu Pahat, Johor

ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥

Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||

(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)

SARDARNI JITO (SARJIT KAUR) W/O LATE DALIP SINGH (ARJAN) (BATU PAHAT, JOHOR)

2.4.1936 – 12.4.2023

Sardarni Jito (Sarjit Kaur) passed away peacefully on 12th April 2023.

Leaving behind:

Children:

Mukhtiar Kaur/Harbinder Singh

Jagraj Singh/Ranjit Kaur

Mukhtiar Singh/Gurmit Kaur

Harminder Singh/Balinder Kaur

Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Last respect at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium) Kuala Lumpur on 12 April 2023 (Wednesday) from 2pm to 4pm followed by funeral at the same venue at 4.00pm

Path da Bhog: To be announced

Contact:

Harbinder 019 – 412 0232

Viran: 012 – 313 3819

Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.

Entry: 12 April 2023 | Source: Family

