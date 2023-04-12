Soulful kirtan track to celebrate birthday of Guru Tegh Bahadur

By Asia Samachar | Kirtan |

Kirtan student Jasleen Kaur Monga released a soulful track on Salok Mahalla 9 to commemorate the Prakash Purab (birthday) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru.

The composition are saloks by the ninth Sikh which form the concluding portion of the Guru Granth Sahib. It consists of 57 saloks and span just four pages of the Sikh scripture.

Each salok is a couplet consisting of 2 lines. This Bani was incorporated into the Guru Granth Sahib by Guru Gobind Singh ji and were composed by Guru Teg Bahadur while in the ‘Kotwali’ (prison) at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, before he achieved martyrdom.

These saloks form an important part of the epilogue when bringing to a close the reading of the Guru Granth Sahib (Bhog) on a religious or social occasion and should thus be the most familiar fragment of it, after the Japji Sahib, the Sikhs’ morning prayer.

CREDITS

Title – Salok Mahalla 9

Writer -Guru Teg Bahadur Ji

Vocal-Jasleen Kaur Monga

Composition – Ustad Sukhwant Singh ji

Music/Mix Master – Jus Keys

Recorded at -Gurmat Sagar Trust,Anandpur Sahib

Production -Singh Sahib Prof.Manjeet Singh Ji

Initiative by -Amitoj Singh &Mangal Marg

Artwork -Turban and Tales

