Singapore’s karting queen set to rock Italy

Karting enthusiast Kareen Kaur, who turned 13 five months ago, has been burning the race tracks for some four years now, to emerge as the fastest female racer in Singapore.

She leaves for Italy tomorrow (Oct 6) to compete in the ROK Cup Super Finals in Lonato, Italy. This is a huge achievement as you don’t get to show up for this event, a major annual calendar event in the karting universe.

In March, Kareen emerged as the fastest female Singapore Kart Driver after achieving a personal best of 44.9 seconds with full race weights. The icing on the cake then was Kareen taking home the Fastest Lap Driver trophy in the junior category in Rok Cup Singapore.

On Sept 11, she came out second in the Club Race (Enduro), Singapore (KF1). “Kaur wins again. There were 28 male drivers, and she was the only female,” her dad Kuldeep Singh told Asia Samachar in a message after the race.

He said this makes her the first Singapore female Sikh who has reached this level in Karting Finals championship and in Motor Sports in the world.

“She trains almost daily. I believe she is the first female Sikh in the world who has ever reached this level,” he said.

Kareen began learning karting in June 2019 at the age of nine. Two years later, she joined club races in the cadet category. In June 2022, at 12, she entered the International ROK Cup Race in the junior category. She has since completed two full series in Singapore’s ROK CUP and has also taken part three times in the Sepang International karting track race events.

She now has been given a chance to represent Singapore in the ROK Cup Super Finals which will be held at the Lonato Del Garda Karting Circuit from Oct 11-14, 2023. Some 114 rokkers, the best from around the world, will be competing in the same category.

Kareen holds an International G competition license valid for kart issued by the Motor Sports Singapore (MSS), according to a document sighted by Asia Samachar, authorising her to take part in the Italian event.

This is just the start. Kareen’s dream is to be the fastest female Singaporean and to represent the country in the W series.

