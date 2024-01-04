Sikh in South Australia Police recruitment drive poster

South Australia Police recruitment poster featuring a Sikh – Photo: Dya Singh

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

A Sikh man was featured in a recruitment drive poster of the South Australia Police. Asia Samachar columnist Dya Singh reader caught the photo in Adelaide a few days ago.

At SA Police, we care about our officers and value the diverse backgrounds and experiences that they bring to their job, according to its website. Go here to apply.

