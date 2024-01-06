Penang Hindu Endowments Board now under unity ministry – FMT

Penang Ponggol 2023 – Photo: Penang Hindu Endownment Board website

The Penang Hindu Endowments Board, formerly supervised by the state government, will now come under the national unity ministry.

The move is part of a reshuffling of agencies carried out by the prime minister, said Malaysian unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang, with the board and the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit were moved to the ministry as part of a restructuring exercise, reported FMT (Jan 5).

Aaron said the two agencies would have “a positive impact in the long- term for the development and improvement of Indians in the country”.

The ministry will continue to aid low-income people in the Indian community and help raise their standing in terms of education, the economy and society, he said.

The board is a statutory organisation first formed under a 1906 enactment by the colonial government of the Straits Settlements comprising Singapore, Penang and Melaka. The enactment later became federal law as the Hindu Endowments Act.

The board administers five endowments, property, and 13 temples in Penang island and the mainland. It also organises the annual Thaipusam and Ponggal festivals in Penang. The board is headed by a chairman and vice-chairman and 11 commissioners, all appointed by the Penang governor on the advice of the state government, the report added.

Its current chairman is RSN Rayer of DAP, the MP for Jelutong, and the vice-chairman is a senator from Penang, Dr Lingeshwaran R Arunasalam. Among the commissioners are state executive councillor S Sundarajoo; MIC leader J Dhinagaran; and Bagan Dalam assemblyman K Kumaran of DAP.

