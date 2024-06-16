Klang gurdwara vaccination programme

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

HPV Vaccination Programme at Gurdwara Sahib Klang on June 16, 2024, organised by Sikh Women’s Awareness Network (SWAN). For more photos, go here.

