Tax powerhouse Harvinder Singh does it again

Malaysia

Tax expert Harvindar Singh has led for the 11th straight years a team to produce the definite guide to the Malaysian tax landscape following the recently announced Federal government budget for 2025.

“It’s high time for someone to succeed me in this role … starting with a co-Chairman perhaps for the next round … any takers?” he wrote on his LinkedIn page, with the Budget Commentary and Tax Information 2025 in his hands.

Harvindar has been chairman of the booklet produced jointly by professional bodies together with the main accounting firms in Malaysia since 2014.

The council member at Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia is the tax and compliance officer at the Australia-based Gill Private Wealth and a tax partner at SCS Global Consulting (M) Sdn Bhd.

Harvindar makes regular appearance on the Malaysian media to discuss tax-related matters and also cuts regular columns for the local newspapers.

