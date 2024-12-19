Deloitte folks plot pind while celebrating Guru Nanak

Deloitte UK celebrating Guru Nanak’s 555th birth and 10 years of the setting up of the Deloitte Sikh Network – Photo: Satwinder R LinkedIn

The Sikhs at Deloitte UK came together recently to celebrate Guru Nanak’s 555th birth as well as the 10 years of the setting up of Deloitte Sikh Network (DNS).

“Our event was a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the profound teachings of Guru Nanak, who emphasised the importance of equality, selfless service, and devotion to one God; transcending religious boundaries encouraging humanity. Which is still relevant to us all today,” Satwinder R, a UK-based director at Deloitte, said in a LinkedIn posting.

“We ‘plotted our pind’ (ancestral village), listened to some through-provoking perspectives from Jagbir Jhutti-Johal and Amandeep Madra OBE. Marvelled at artefacts and insights shared by Rav Singh and Ajunee Dhillon. Alongside some wonderful eateries provided by DIPNA ANAND whilst browsing artwork from Satnam Birdi and Simran Panesar.

“Having founded the DSN 10 years ago – time has just flown, I’m humbled by what we have done so far – and excited for what is still yet to come. This is all down to the amazing team we have had, past and present who make it a success and will continue to innovate and thrive. And a huge thanks to those who participate, join and present – we are nothing without you. Thank you all,” he added.

Deloitte UK celebrating Guru Nanak’s 555th birth and 10 years of the setting up of the Deloitte Sikh Network. Side activity: Plotting their pind (village) – Photo: Satwinder R LinkedIn

