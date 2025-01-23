The transformative power of education

University was not just a place where I earned a degree—it was where I shed my insecurities and embraced a newfound confidence. It opened doors I never knew existed, writes POLA SINGH

My parents in front of their cowshed (at Kampung Air Leleh, Melaka) holding my two elder sisters, Ajaib Kaur and Harcharan Kaur (we lived next door to the shed – can you imagine the daily stench and flies) – Photo: Pola Singh

Growing up in a poor family in Malacca, I experienced firsthand the struggles of living from hand to mouth. My parents, who were humble cowherds, worked tirelessly to ensure that their 10 children had food on the table. Yet, amidst these hardships, they held onto one dream: providing their children with an education.

My father, Tara Singh, and mother, Ram Kaur, had no formal education themselves. Yet, they believed that knowledge could break the chains of poverty and transform our lives. Through incredible sacrifice and resourcefulness, they saved enough to send us to school. Their belief in education paved the way for me to complete secondary school and later pursue a Bachelor of Economics degree at the University of Malaya.

Looking back, I realize how pivotal those years were. University was not just a place where I earned a degree—it was where I shed my insecurities and embraced a newfound confidence. It opened doors I never knew existed, introducing me to diverse perspectives and equipping me with skills that shaped my career.

It was education that allowed me to join the prestigious PTD (Pegawai Tadbir dan Diplomatik, which translates to Administrative and Diplomatic Officer) service, rise to the position of Director General at the Maritime Institute of Malaysia, and serve on international platforms like the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta (while enjoying perks such as enjoying diplomatic status).

It was also education that fuelled my passion for writing—a journey that began with a single letter to the editor in the 1970s and has since led to two published books and countless articles.

My parents cried tears of joy at my graduation at UM in 1972. For such an auspicious occasion, my dad wore a tie for the first time in his life. – Photo: Pola Singh

My journey to success was not without challenges. Despite being unable to secure a scholarship, his father selflessly used his entire Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings to fund my first year of university education. I studied very hard in my first year – my academic performance during this period earned me a student loan from the university for the subsequent years. This pivotal moment in my life was not just a personal triumph but a beacon of hope for my community. Alongside my brother, Jaib Singh, we were among the first in our kampung to complete university education. Our achievements inspired a cultural shift within our kampung folks as other families began to prioritise higher education for their children. In short, we were trailblazers, and soon, one by one, the kampung children followed our example, entering universities and changing the narrative of their community.

Education is indeed a game-changer. It not only lifts individuals out of poverty but also empowers them to dream, achieve, and give back to society. My nine siblings and I, once impoverished kampung kids, became role models for our village. Our success showed others that poverty is not a permanent state—it is a hurdle that can be overcome with determination and education.

I often reflect on my parents’ sacrifices and how their unwavering belief in education shaped my life. My father, who barely understood what a university convocation was, shed tears of joy as he watched me graduate. Those tears spoke of pride, triumph, and the realization that their struggles had borne fruit.

Today, as I remain active in my golden years—hiking, writing, and contributing to my community—I owe much of my fulfilment to the opportunity’s education has given me. It has not only provided me with a career but also the ability to inspire others through my words and actions.

I married my sweetheart (college and varsity mate – Karina Kaur) in 1977 at the Melaka Gurdwara Sahib – Photo: Pola Singh

To those who feel disheartened by financial challenges, I urge you to never give up on education. The journey may be tough, but the rewards are immeasurable. Seek out scholarships, embrace community support, and work diligently. Education is the greatest investment you can make in yourself and your future.

As I prepare to publish my third book, a compilation of heartfelt articles and reflections, I am reminded once again of how one opportunity can lead to another. My journey—from a kampung boy to a writer, author, and community leader—began with a single step toward education.

To every young person reading this, remember: poverty is not a barrier to success. Education is the key to unlocking your potential and transforming your life. Pursue it with passion, and the doors to a brighter future will open before you.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

