Smethwick installs world’s largest solar system for gurdwaras

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick installs 195kW rooftop solar power system

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, just 15 minutes from Birmingham city centre, has unveiled what it says is the world’s largest solar power installation at a Sikh place of worship.

The West Midlands gurdwara has fitted a 195kW rooftop system comprising 420 high-performance panels. According to the gurdwara, the installation will cut around 78,000 kilograms of carbon emissions annually — equivalent to planting 3,500 trees.

In terms of energy output, the system can generate enough clean electricity each year to power about 50 homes. The project was announced on the gurdwara’s social media platforms, where leaders highlighted it as a milestone in combining faith with sustainability.

In Malaysia, Asia Samachar reported that the sole gurdwara in Klang, a city in the state of Selangor, had installed a 68.58kWp rooftop solar panel system.

